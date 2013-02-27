Neb. Cattlemen seek input

The concept of a state beef check off in Nebraska will be the headline for a series of 9 meetings to be held this year across the state by the Nebraska Cattlemen. “The meetings will explain how the current national check off works and why Nebraska Cattlemen is proposing a state assessment, and to seek input on how additional dollars would be spent,” said State Beef Checkoff working group head, Dave Hamilton of Thedford.

The checkoff would assess producers to fund beef advertising and promotion, consumer information and other programs in Nebraska. Hamilton said, “The proposal that was brought forth suggests a $1-per-head checkoff, which would mean $2 per head when the existing national checkoff is taken into account”. The checkoff would be mandatory, although producers could request a refund.

“Times are changing and in order to successfully reach today’s dynamic consumer, it will require an additional check off in the state”, said Hamilton.

All meetings will be held from 6 pm – 8 pm local time. The schedule is as follows:

February 25 – Columbus, NE at Wunderlichs; March 4 – Atkinson, NE at Atkinson Community Center; March 5 – Burwell, NE at Burwell Livestock Auction; March 11 - Clatonia, NE at Clatonia Community Center; March 12 – Wisner, NE City Auditorium; March 19 - Arapahoe, NE at Ella Missing Community Center; March 21 – Ogallala, NE at Ogallala Livestock Market; March 25 – Alliance, NE at Westside Event Center; March 26 - Thedford, NE at Brahmer’s Restaurant.

“We want to gather input from cattlemen across the state, so we are encouraging all producers to attend a meeting,” said Michael Kelsey, Nebraska Cattlemen Executive Vice President. If a majority of cattlemen approve, Nebraska Cattlemen will then pursue legislation in the 2014 Nebraska legislature to establish a state checkoff.

For more information about the meeting schedule please contact the Nebraska Cattlemen office at 402.475.2333.