Survey suggests Nebraska wheat in better shape

LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) _ The latest survey of Nebraska farmers suggests the winter wheat crop may be in better shape.

The U.S. Department of Agriculture report for the week ending March 31 says 49 percent of the wheat was rated poor or very poor. The previous report said 61 percent of the wheat was rated poor or very poor.

The soil moisture data weren't encouraging, however, as the statewide drought continues.

Topsoil moisture supplies were rated 37 percent very short, 43 percent short and 20 percent adequate. Subsoil moisture supplies were rated 60 percent very short, 36 short and 4 percent adequate.

The survey says 31 percent of the expected oat crop has been planted, compared with 35 percent last year at this time and 16 percent on average.