USDA to conduct Nebraska ag labor survey

LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) _ The U.S. Department of Agriculture says it will be conducting a labor survey of Nebraska's farms and ranches later this month.

Dean Groskurth (GROHS'-kurth) is director of the USDA's National Agricultural Statistics Service office in Nebraska. Groskurth says the data will let state and federal policymakers establish labor policies that help ensure farmers can get enough hired help.

The data also will help the USDA and U.S. Labor Department establish minimum wages for agricultural workers, administer farm labor recruitment and placement programs and help lawmakers adjust labor policies.

The survey results are expected to be released on May 21.