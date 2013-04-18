Producers Asked to Report Losses Due to Storms

RUSHVILLE, NE April 17, 2013 -- Area farmers and ranchers are encouraged to report any physical losses to buildings, barns, farming equipment or livestock caused by the recent winter storms to the local Farm Service Agency (FSA) office. If qualifying losses due to natural disasters are present, the Nebraska FSA can request a disaster designation from the Agency’s Administrator that, if approved, would qualify producers for emergency loans. Also, while there is currently no funding for the Livestock Indemnity Program for livestock death losses, should there be funding made available at a future date producers would be ahead of the game to have already reported their losses. If you have items to report, the telephone number to the Rushville FSA Office is (308) 327-2489 extension 2.