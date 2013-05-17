Nebraska Cattlemen Executive Vice President Announces His Plans to Step Down

Michael Kelsey has announced he will be stepping down as the Executive Vice President of Nebraska Cattlemen, Inc. effective the end of June. Kelsey has accepted the position of Executive Vice President of the Oklahoma Cattlemen's Association headquartered in Oklahoma City.

"It has been a great honor to work for the members of Nebraska Cattlemen for the past eight and a half years," Kelsey said. "The dedicated leadership, staff and membership make Nebraska Cattlemen a premier organization with the highest commitment to Nebraska agriculture."

Nebraska Cattlemen President Dale Spencer shared, "We are very appreciative of Michael's leadership and dedication to NC these past eight plus years. We will greatly miss Michael in the boardroom, and he has an uncanny ability to stand in front of a room and communicate with people. Simply put, he's one of the best in the business. We wish nothing but the best for Michael and his family. We will miss him but congratulate him on moving to his home state."

Spencer states that the NC Executive Committee will meet on Monday, May 20th to finalize the job description and announce a formal search for a new executive vice president