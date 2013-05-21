Progress continues on Mirage Flats Grain Facility

Work will continue through the summer on a new Farmer’s Co-op Grain Handling Facility in Mirage Flats. The 600,000 bushel capacity facility is being constructed south of Hay Springs on Hwy 87, just to the east of the Mirage Flats Irrigation District. Once complete, the facility will be able to receive corn and wheat at a rate of 20,000 bushels per hour. The estimated completion date is October 1, 2013, just in time for the fall corn harvest.

According to Interim CEO/President, Dale Anderson, “The management and board of directors of the cooperative felt that producers in the Mirage Flats area were underserved in the way of modern high speed grain handling facilities. We also saw this as a strategically important location on Hwy 87 to better serve those in the Mirage Flats area as well as offer an overall facilities upgrade to our existing Hay Springs patrons. There has already been a lot of excitement and positive feedback from producers in the area. Our grain originator in that area, Cole Vejraska, has already been busy contracting grain to be delivered to the facility.”

This $3.6 million project is the second major improvement or expansion in Sheridan County within the last two years. Last fall, a new $1.5 million dry fertilizer facility was completed just east of Gordon which expanded the dry fertilizer storage there by almost five times.