Deadline extended for Neb. crop stubble incentives

LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) _ Nebraska landowners now have until Friday to enroll in a program that pays them up to $10 an acre for keeping their wheat and mill stubble 14 inches or taller during this year's harvest.

The program deadline to join the Crop Stubble Management, Wildlife and Water Conservation Program has been extended. The program is being offered through eight natural resource districts in southern and western Nebraska.

Participants must leave the tall stubble undisturbed until April 1. Eligible producers may enroll up to 320 acres per year per crop type for two years. Post-harvest chemical applications are allowed, but other disturbances _ such as disking, grazing or haying _ are not allowed before the April 1 deadline.

Tall stubble has proven beneficial to both wildlife and soil quality.