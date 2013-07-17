Conditions worsen for Nebraska dryland corn

LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) _ Officials say higher-than-normal summer temperatures and lower rainfall totals have taken a toll on Nebraska’s dryland corn crop.

The U.S. Department of Agriculture said Monday in its survey report for the week ending Sunday that dryland corn was rated 57 percent good or excellent. That compares with 66 percent good or excellent a week ago and 69 percent on average by this date.

Irrigated corn was rated at 81 percent good or excellent, compared with 83 percent last week and 78 percent on average.

Soybeans were rated at 70 percent good or excellent. Thirty-nine percent of the crop was blooming, just 1 percentage point below the average of 40 percent by this date.