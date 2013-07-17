Emergency Haying and Grazing Acres Authorized in Nebraska Counties

Due to the current extreme drought conditions across Nebraska, the USDA announced Monday the authorization of emergency haying and grazing of Conservation Reserve Program acres.

The counties approved for emergency haying and grazing are Antelope, Arthur, Banner, Boone, Box Butte, Boyd, Cedar, Chase, Cheyenne, Clay, Cuming, Custer, Dakota, Dawes, Dawson, Deuel, Dixon, Dundy, Franklin, Frontier, Furnas, Garden, Garfield, Gosper, Greeley, Harlan, Hayes, Hitchcock, Holt, Howard, Kearney, Keith, Kimball, Lincoln, Logan, Loup, McPherson, Madison, Merrick, Morrill, Nance, Nuckolls, Perkins, Phelps, Pierce, Platte, Red Willow, Scotts Bluff, Sheridan, Sioux, Stanton, Valley, Webster, and Wheeler. The authorization for 2013 begins July 16, 2013 for both emergency haying and emergency grazing.

Nebraska Cattlemen is very appreciative of USDA’s response to the extreme drought conditions that many Nebraska farmers and ranchers are currently facing.

Prior to hay and graze practices, producers must go to their local FSA office to sign the applicable forms. For more information, producers can contact their local FSA office or visit www.fsa.usda.gov/ne.