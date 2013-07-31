Nebraska needs more rain but irrigated crops OK

LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) _ The rain Nebraska received over the past week hasn't been enough to alleviate dry conditions statewide, but irrigated crops are still doing OK.

The U.S. Department of Agriculture says only 24 percent of Nebraska's subsoil and 31 percent of the topsoil has adequate or extra moisture.

About 78 percent of the irrigated corn in the state is in good or excellent condition. That's better than the average of 74 percent.

But only about 40 percent of dryland corn is in good or excellent condition. That's much lower than the average of 64 percent good or excellent.

The USDA says about 64 percent of the soybean crop is in good or excellent shape.