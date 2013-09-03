Report Storm Damage to FSA

Area producers affected by the recent hail storm in the county on August 30th are reminded that if they have the NAP insurance on their hay crops and pasture acres they must file a Notice of Loss with the Farm Service Agency no later than 15 calendar days after the storm. Notices of Loss that are filed later than that may not qualify for a potential reimbursement for the low yields they may experience due to the hail.

Producers can either stop in the FSA office to complete the form, or you can call the office and ask that the Notice of Loss be mailed, emailed or faxed to you. Once you get the form you will then have to sign it and return it within those 15 calendar days.

For questions or to request a Notice of Loss due to the recent hail be sent to you, producers should call the FSA office at (308) 327-2489 extension 2.