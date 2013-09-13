UNWNRD Board Approves 2013-2014 Budget

The Upper Niobrara White Natural Resources District Board of Directors voted unanimously to approve the proposed budget and leave the tax levy at the current amount, which is 2.18 cents per $100 valuation, following the budget hearing on September 12, 2013.

Since valuations increased an average of 4 percent in Dawes, Box Butte, Sheridan and Sioux counties, the current levy brings in an additional $22,900 for the 2013-2014 budget cycle. Of the 23 NRDs in the state, the Upper Niobrara White NRD has the second to lowest levy.

The UNWNRD Board meetings are open to the public and are held at the UNWNRD headquarters in Chadron on the second Thursday of each month. The meetings are at 9:00 a.m. April through November and at 2:00 p.m. during the winter months of December through March.

For more information, please contact the Upper Niobrara White NRD at 308.432.6190 or visit www.unwnrd.org.