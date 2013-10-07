Document livestock losses from winter storm

LINCOLN – Nebraska Department of Agriculture Director Greg Ibach is encouraging northwest Nebraska producers, who suffered livestock losses due to the winter storm conditions, to keep detailed records of those losses as they begin to assess the damage from the weekend.

“We’ve heard reports of cattle deaths due to the early season snow,” said Ibach. “While the availability of federal assistance programs is uncertain at this time, producers should document their losses as that information is critical should federal programs such as the Livestock Indemnity Program receive funding.”

Documentation should include third-party verification of the loss, such as a statement from a veterinarian or county extension agent, photographs, or receipts for expenses associated with carcass removal.