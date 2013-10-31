Sheridan County Receives Administrator’s Physical Loss Notice Due to Winter Storm Conditions

Farm Service Agency (FSA) State Executive Director, Dan Steinkruger, announced three counties have been designated as primary natural disaster areas due to physical damage and losses caused by the severe winter storm conditions affecting the northwest part of Nebraska. Those counties are: Dawes, Sheridan and Sioux.

These counties received the physical loss notification on October 30, 2013. “The three counties that received the Administrator’s Physical Loss Notification suffered livestock losses due to freezing rain, high winds and heavy snow,” said Steinkruger.

In addition there are six counties in Nebraska that are contiguous where eligible family farmers may qualify for emergency physical loss loan assistance. These contiguous counties are: Box Butte, Cherry, Garden, Grant, Morrill and Scottsbluff.

This designation authorizes Emergency (EM) Loans for eligible producers. Steinkruger stated, “Producers are encouraged to contact their local FSA Service Center for detailed information about available programs and updated disaster designations.”

Emergency Loan applications are available for qualifying physical losses caused by these disaster conditions. Physical losses include structures, equipment and livestock. These loans do require security and the ability to repay the loan. The deadline for submitting applications is June 30, 2014. In addition to the Emergency (EM) Loan Program, FSA has other loan programs and disaster assistance programs which can be considered in assisting farmers to recover from their losses.

Contact your local FSA Service Center or access additional information about FSA Disaster Assistance and Farm Loan programs at www.fsa.usda.gov.

While this release pertains to the availability of FSA programs, other federal agencies such as FEMA (Federal Emergency Management Agency) and SBA (Small Business Administration) may also have assistance to the public. Information is available from these two agencies at the following websites: www.fema.gov and www.sba.gov.