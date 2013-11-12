Nebraska crop production report

Based on November 1 conditions, Nebraska’s 2013 corn crop is forecast at 1.61 billion bushels, 25 percent above last year’s production, according to the USDA’s National Agricultural Statistics Service. Area to be harvested for grain, at 9.55 million acres, is up 5 percent from a year ago. Yield is forecast at 169 bushels per acre, up 27 bushels from last year.

Nebraska’s soybean production is forecast at 347 million bushels, up 20 percent from last year. Area for harvest, at 4.75 million acres, is 5 percent below 2012. Yield is forecast at 52 bushels per acre, 10.5 bushels above last year.

Sorghum for grain in Nebraska is forecast at 6.5 million bushels, 84 percent above last year. Area for harvest, at 130 million acres, is up 116 percent from 2012. Yield is forecast at 50 bushels per acre, down 9 bushels from last year.

Sugarbeet production is forecast at 1.31 million tons, down 10 percent from last year. Area for harvest, at 44,000 acres, is 10 percent below 2012. Yield is forecast at 29.8 tons per acre unchanged from last year.

Potato acres of 18,500 were planted in 2013, down 21 percent with harvested set at 18,300 acres, down 21 percent. Production is forecast at 8.42 million hundredweight, down 19 percent from last year. Yield is forecast at 460 hundredweight per acre, up 15 hundredweight from 2012.

All Sunflower planted acreage is estimated at 43,000 acres, up 4 percent from previous year, with oil sunflowers at 28,000 acres, down 15 percent and non-oil acres of 15,000 up 76 percent. All Sunflower harvested acres of 40,000 is up 9 percent, with oil of 26,000 acres, down 12 percent and non-oil at 14,000 acres, up 92 percent. Production will be published in the Crop Production 2013 Summary to be released January 2014.

Dry bean acres of 130,000 were planted in 2013, down 10 percent with harvested set at 120,000 acres, down 10 percent. Production will be published in the Crop Production 2013 Summary to be released January 2014.

Acreage updates to planted and harvested acres from levels published in the September Crop Production Report were made based on a review of administrative data.

Access the National publication for this release at: http://usda01.library.cornell.edu/usda/nass/CropProd//2010s/2013/CropProd-11-08-2013.pdf