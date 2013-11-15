Increasing profits while regenerating resources

Chadron, Neb. — The Nebraska Grazing Lands Coalition (NGLC) and UNL Extension are hosting Gabe Brown, noted soil health advocate, on a four day, eight stop traveling road show across Nebraska. Gabe is one of the pioneers of the current soil health movement which focuses on regenerating our resources. Gabe, along with his wife Shelly and son Paul, own and operate a diversified farm and ranch near Bismarck, ND. The Browns holistically integrate their grazing and no-till cropping system, which includes multi-species cover crops, with all natural grass fed beef, poultry and sheep. This diversity and integration has regenerated the natural resources on the ranch without the use of synthetic fertilizers, pesticides and fungicides. Wildlife populations thrive in this ecosystem. Whitetail deer, sharptail grouse, pheasants, partridge, turkey, raptors, coyotes, fox and too many non-game species to count make their home on the 5,000 acre ranch which is located only two miles from the city of Bismarck. Over 2,000 people visit the Brown’s Ranch annually to see this unique operation. They have had visitors from all 50 states and 15 foreign countries.

Gabe has been an invited speaker across the US and beyond. He was honored with the NRDC’s 2012 Growing Green Awards winner in the Food Producer category. For over 15 years, Gabe has merged back-to-basics agrarian practices with innovative science-based sustainable farming techniques. For Gabe, healthy soil is the renewable resource that sustains all. By making use of a 100 percent zero-till cropping system, mob grazing, and polyculture cover crop and polyculture cash crop rotations, he has successfully transformed conventional grazing and cropping operations into models of regenerative agriculture. Brown’s Ranch also integrates its cow-calf and grass finished livestock operations with a highly diverse cropping rotation, which includes over 25 different cash and cover crops resulting in high yields and strong net profits. Gabe’s trailblazing work has made him a leader in regenerative ranch management.

Gabe will share his experience with: Decreasing inputs while increasing yields; Livestock – The missed income opportunity; Producing corn for only 1.42/bu.; Regenerating your soil resource.; Opportunities to bring the next generation into the operation.; Lowering your cow wintering costs.

Schedule:

Thursday, November 21, 2013

10 a.m. – 2 p.m. Ainsworth Conference Center, Ainsworth, NE

Contact Dennis Bauer, UNL Extension in Brown, Keya Paha and Rock Counties, at 800.634.8951

5 p.m. – 9 p.m. (MT time) Chadron State College, Student Center, Chadron, NE

Contact Scott Cotton, UNL Extension Office in Dawes Co, at 308.432.3373

Cost $15 which covers the cost of the meal. NGLC will pick up the cost of all student registrations. Must preregister by November 11 to reserve a meal by calling the UNL Extension office indicated. Registrations will be taken until full.

For more information, contact Ron Bolze, Coordinator, Nebraska Grazing Lands Coalition Coordinator, 402.321.0067 (cell) or This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it.