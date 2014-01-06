Nebraska agricultural prices in December

Preliminary prices received by farmers for winter wheat for December 2013 averaged $6.55 per bushel, a decrease of 21 cents from the November price according to the USDA’s National Agricultural Statistics Service.

The preliminary December corn price, at $4.45 per bushel, decreased 1 cent from the previous month.

The preliminary December sorghum price averaged $7.30 per cwt, an increase of 15 cents from November.

The preliminary December soybean price, at $12.90 per bushel, was up 40 cents from last month.

The preliminary December dry edible bean price, at $40.00 per cwt, was down $3.20 from November.

The December alfalfa hay price, at $153.00 per ton, was down $4.00 from last month. The other hay price, at $120.00 per ton, was up $7.00 from last month.

