Nelson Elected to American Farm Bureau Federation Board of Directors

Nebraska Farm Bureau Federation President Steve Nelson has been elected to the American Farm Bureau Federation (AFBF) board of directors. Nelson was elected to the position during the 2014 AFBF Annual Convention held Jan. 12-14 in San Antonio, Texas.

Nelson will join state Farm Bureau presidents from Kansas, Iowa, Missouri, Minnesota, South Dakota, Indiana and Michigan in representing Midwestern states on the AFBF board of directors. Nelson was elected president of the Nebraska Farm Bureau Federation in 2011.

A Nebraska native, Nelson farms near Axtell, Neb., in south central Nebraska and produces irrigated corn, hybrid seed corn and soybeans.

In his role on the board, Nelson will help lead American Farm Bureau’s grassroots organization charged with enhancing and strengthening the lives of rural Americans and building strong and prosperous agricultural communities.

The Nebraska Farm Bureau Federation is a grassroots, statewide organization dedicated to supporting farm and ranch families and working for the benefit of all Nebraskans through a wide variety of educational, service and advocacy efforts. More than 56,000 families across Nebraska are Farm Bureau members, working together to achieve rural and urban prosperity as agriculture is a key fuel to Nebraska’s economy. For more information about Nebraska Farm Bureau and agriculture, visit nefb.org.