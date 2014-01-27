Attention Producers: Register now for No-Till Conference in Gering

Panhandle producers should soon be receiving a mailed registration brochure for the upcoming No-Till Conference taking place February 26-27 at the Civic Center in Gering, Nebraska. This two-day conference, which is open to the public and filled with discussions from an experienced line-up of speakers, will provide attendees with information on increasing their profitability, efficiency, soil health and fertility while protecting limited water resources.

Experienced no-till researchers, including Dietrich Kastens, Paul Jasa, Gail Fuller, Dr. Jonathan Lundgren and a panel of local producers will share their knowledge of different aspects of continuous no-till production. Dr. Gary Peterson will open the conference by touching on lessons to be learned from the history of farming in the High Plains and Dr. Ray Ward will share his expertise on the innovations in soil fertility testing and how improving soil health has widespread economic and crop production benefits. In addition, Jessica Johnson from the Panhandle Research and Extension Center will address limited irrigation and economics and Don Day will wrap up the conference with his presentation on current and expected weather patterns.

The early registration fee of $90 (if paid prior to February 18) includes conference information to review the latest no-till research and information, all sessions, door prizes, catered breaks, evening social, a noon meal each day and the opportunity to interact with sponsors at their booths or displays. In addition, credit hours have been applied for which may help those needing CCA continuing education units. Doors will open for the two-day event at 8:00 a.m. on Wednesday, with sessions from 8:45 a.m. – 4:45 p.m. and the evening social sponsored by Points West Bank and Insurance at 5:00 p.m. Thursday’s sessions will run from 8:45 a.m. – 3:30 p.m. Registrations made after February 18th or at the door will cost $120.

According to No-till Education Coordinator, Mark Watson, the Panhandle No-Till Winter Conference will give producers an opportunity to re-evaluate their operations. “Many irrigators are looking at the water saving benefits of no-till crop production systems as a way to minimize the impact on our water resources and still produce profitable crops. Dry land farmers are looking at no-till farming practices to help better utilize rainfall.” Watson adds, “Livestock producers are looking at raising forages for cattle grazing on their dry land acres as a way to offset the negative effects that some past dry years have caused in pastureland. Attending the no-till conference will help area producers realize the benefits that no-till crop production has to offer in each of these scenarios and for other types of operations as well.”

The conference is a cooperative effort between the Natural Resources Conservation Service (NRCS), Panhandle Resources Conservation and Development, Inc. (RC&D), South Platte, North Platte and Upper Niobrara White Natural Resources Districts (NRD’s). Funding is also provided by the Nebraska Environmental Trust, the Nebraska No-Till Cadre, University of Nebraska-Lincoln No-Till Education Fund along with sponsorship from Points West Community Bank and Insurance, Platte Valley Companies, Farm Credit Services, Stateline Bean Producers Cooperative, High Plains Journal, Green Cover Seed, Prairie States Seed, Shelbourne Reynolds, Ward Laboratories and Eco-Drip.

For more information or to register for the Panhandle No-Till Winter Conference, please visit panhandlenotill.org, check out the No-Till Education Facebook page, call the Upper Niobrara White NRD at (308) 432-6190 or stop by your local NRD or NRCS office.