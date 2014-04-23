Livestock Disaster Programs to be discussed at upcoming FSA meetings

The FSA will be hosting four informational meetings to discuss the Livestock Disaster Programs approved in the 2014 Farm Bill. These programs provide payments to eligible producers to compensate for losses due to adverse weather events such as drought, blizzards and wildfire for 2011-2013.

There are three informational meetings planned in April and one in May. Producers are asked to contact the FSA Office to pre-register for the meeting they plan to attend so that there are training materials available for all attendants.

Meeting 1 will be at the Methodist Church Fellowship Hall, Lakeside, Nebraska, Thursday, April 24, at 4:00 p.m.

Meeting 2 will be at the Hay Springs Volunteer Fire Hall Meeting Room, Highway 20, Hay Springs, Nebraska, Friday, April 25, 4:00 p.m.

Meeting 3 will be at Saint Peter’s Lutheran Church Meeting Hall South of Hay Springs on Highway 87 at Mirage Flats, Tuesday, April 29, 4:00 p.m.

Meeting 4 will be at the Gordon Volunteer Fire Hall Elm Street, Gordon, Nebraska, Thursday, May 1, 4:00 p.m.

All producers who own livestock and own or cash lease grazing land are encouraged to attend one of these meetings. Payments are to compensate producers for their death losses of livestock due to adverse weather, and to compensate for losses of feed due to the 2012 drought.

Sheridan County is approved for five months of payments for feed losses in 2012 due to the severe drought that was experienced, and payments could be quite substantial.

Please call and pre-register for the meeting you will attend by calling the FSA office at (308) 327-2489 extension 2 by the morning of the meeting.