UNWNRD Withdraws Proposed Regulation Changes

During the May Board meeting held in Alliance on May 15, the Upper Niobrara White Natural Resources District (UNWNRD) Board elected to withdraw proposed changes to its Ground Water Management Area (GWMA) Rules and Regulations.

The proposed amendments outlined allocations for 2015-2019 in sub areas four and six as well as initial allocations for the rest of the District.

Sub areas four and six are currently in the last year of a four year allocation period (2011-2014) in which the ground water allocation is 54 inches or 13.5 inches per year annualized. Over the next few months, the UNWNRD Board will be assessing additional data and information and weighing various management options.