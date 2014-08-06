Crop Water Use Report for the week of August 4, 2014

Over the past week, corn used 2.11 inches.

Expected use by corn for this week is 2.00 inches.

In the past week, beets used 1.80 inches.

Expected use by beets for this week is 1.90 inches.

Over the past week, potatoes used 1.91 inches.

Expected use by potatoes for this week is 1.85 inches.

In the past week, beans used 1.80 inches.

Expected use by beans for this week is 2.05 inches.

Expected use by alfalfa for this week is 1.95 inches.

In past week, actively growing lawns used 2.05 inches.

Expected use by actively growing lawns for this week 2.00 inches.

In the past week average ET gage readings were 1.90 inches.

Spring moisture and cooler temperatures have crops at various stages throughout the district. Expected usage is predicted by district average crop stage assuming the trend toward average conditions.

Please continue checking moisture levels throughout the soil profile to determine total available water and adjust irrigation application rates accordingly.

For more information please contact the Upper Niobrara White Natural Resources District at 308.432.6190 or visit our website at www.unwnrd.org. We are committed to helping Nebraskans conserve and protect groundwater.