UNWNRD Board Votes to Implement Modified Ground Water Management Rules

During the August Board meeting held on August 14, the Upper Niobrara White Natural Resources District (UNWNRD) Board voted unanimously to move forward with implementation of the amended Ground Water Management Area (GWMA) Rules and Regulations for Dawes, Sheridan, Box Butte and the Northern two-thirds of Sioux counties. The proposed amendments outline allocation of 65 acre inches over 5 years or annualized allocation of 13 inches for 2015-2019 in sub areas four and six, which are the currently allocated Box Butte and Mirage Flats ground water management sub areas.

Transfers may be allowed within a three square mile area and requests for transfers must be received by December 31, 2014. Any ground water allocation not pumped in excess of 27 inches will remain in the aquifer to help stabilize the aquifer.

The order outlining the changes is posted on the District’s website www.unwnrd.org and published in public notice section of local print media.