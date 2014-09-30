Reimann recognized in Farm Journal’s $100 Ideas Contest

Ray Reimann, who farms near Hay Springs, Neb., has been recognized by Farm Journal for his creativity and innovation—again. His original solution for a center pivot electric fence was first published as a $100 Ideas Contest winner in the Mid February 2013 issue of Farm Journal. The editors considered his idea the best of the month, so they doubled his award. Recently, his “Double Your Money” idea was honored again as one of the “Best of the Best” among previous $100 Ideas Contest winners.

“We’re pleased to recognize Ray’s ingenuity by naming him one of our ‘Best of the Best’ winners,” said Farm Journal Editor Charlene Finck. “The ideas shared by him and other farmers are what regularly make $100 Ideas the best-read page of every issue. Producers genuinely enjoy seeing how other farmers are solving problems and making their work more efficient.”

In recognition, Reimann will receive a coupon for up to $5,000 on new equipment from his local New Holland dealership.

In 2014, New Holland partnered with Farm Journal to bring more awareness to the contest. Reimann was featured on “AgriTalk” radio and “AgDay” television, describing how his idea was a smart innovation for his farm.

“New Holland’s heritage has always been about celebrating the character, integrity and know-how of farmers in their communities,” said Abe Hughes, vice president, New Holland North America. “Our sponsorship of the $100 Ideas program helps turn the spotlight on some of the farmers and others who are making smart decisions today for their businesses and the land so their families, communities and the industry can benefit tomorrow.”

To enter the contest, farmers can submit their unpublished idea with a description, photo or sketch, address and phone number. Email $This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it. or go to www.AgWeb.com/ideas. Entries can also be submitted by mail to Farm Journal $100 Ideas, P.O. Box 1188, Johnston, IA 50131-9421.

Read the Journal Star's full article on Reimann's idea here!