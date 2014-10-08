Krebs wins grand champion at state fair

Krebs wins grand champion at state fair

KR Pride 4039 won grand champion female at the 2014 Nebraska State Fair Angus Show, Aug. 27 in Grand Island, Neb. Sage Krebs, Gordon, Neb., owns the January 2014 daughter of Barstow Cash. She also won junior calf champion and Nebraska bred-and-owned champion. Chan Phillips, Maysville, Ky., evaluated the 60 entries.

