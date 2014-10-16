Panhandle Farm Bill Workshops

University of Nebraska-Lincoln Extension and the USDA Farm Service Agency (FSA) are teaming up to provide educational meetings about the 2014 Farm Bill.

Workshop times and locations:

Rushville: Oct. 21, 9 a.m., at the Methodist Church Hall

Scottsbluff: Oct. 22, 9 a.m. at the Panhandle Research and Extension Center

Kimball: Oct. 23, 7 a.m. at the Kimball Event Center

Sidney: Oct. 23, 9 a.m. at Western Nebraska Community College Room #115-116

Valentine: Oct. 24, 1:30 p.m. at Niobrara Lodge

Box Butte County: Nov. 20, 9 a.m., location to be determined

Chadron: Nov 20, 2 p.m. Chadron State College, Scottsbluff Room

Bridgeport: Nov. 25 1 p.m., at the Prairie Winds Community Center.

Topics include:

Farm Bill program sign-up process, including the documentation needed and the deadlines for sign-up;

Base, yield and commodity program decision, considerations for your operation;

How to calculate farm program payments;

Tools to determine what program is best for your operation

UNL Extension Educator Jessica Johnson and the local FSA offices will present information to help owners and operators make an informed decision. It is helpful if both the owner and operator of a farm can attend together. Everyone is welcome.

Statewide, these meetings are sponsored by Nebraska Farm Bureau. Additional sponsors vary by location.

The decisions to be made in the next few months regarding commodity program selection are very complex and will last for the duration of this farm bill. For the latest information about the Farm Bill visit farmbill.unl.edu

For more information or assistance, contact Jessica Johnson, UNL Extension Educator at the Panhandle Research and Extension Center, 308-632-1247 or your local FSA Office.