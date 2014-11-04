Help Needed for Tom Wiles Harvest

By Mark Gaschler

Stuart and Shirley Johnson are organizing a community effort to harvest the crops of Tom Wiles, who passed away on Oct. 13.

Wiles had about 400 acres of corn north of Clinton, which the Johnsons and other area farmers are looking for help to bring in. It’s what Stuart Johnson called an “old fashioned threshing bee on a modern scale.”

“Tom would have been the first to step up to the plate had it been somebody else,” he said. “Small town USA, isn’t that what you do?”

The Johnsons farmed for Wiles off and on for the last twenty years. “He helped us back the last few years,” Shirley said. “He came at harvest and ran one of our combines for us.”

Anyone who wants to help is encouraged to do so. In particular, trucks and grain carts are needed.

In addition, anyone interested in providing other services such as providing meals or directing traffic are welcome.

Weather permitting, harvest will start on Saturday, Nov. 8.

Those interested in helping can contact Stuart Johnson at 308-360-0600 or Shirley Johnson at 308-360-0606, or email This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it. .