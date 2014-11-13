UNWNRD Board Proposes Change in Chemigation Fees in Ground Water Management Rules

During the October Board meeting held on October 9, the Upper Niobrara White Natural Resources District (UNWNRD) Board elected to move forward with proposed changes, pertaining to the Chemigation Act, to the Ground Water Management Area and Integrated Management Area Rules and Regulations. Amendments were reviewed at the November Board meeting and the proposal will be presented at two public informational sessions.

The proposed amendments come in response to two legislative bills, LB 272 and LB 513, which were passed during the 2014 legislative session. Changes will incorporate language pertaining to the application fees required and authorized for the issuance of chemigation permits and a reference to the reduced time notice provision for issuance of cease and desist orders.

Two Public Information Meetings will be held on Wednesday, December 3, 2014; one in Alliance at the Alliance Library Learning Center, 1750 Sweetwater Avenue at 10:00 a.m. and another in Rushville at 2:00 p.m. at the Security First Center 110 East Second Street. Proposed changes will also be made available on the District’s website.