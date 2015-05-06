Livestock market operation suspends sales for summer

NORFOLK, Neb. (AP) - Officials say Nebraska Livestock Sales of Norfolk has suspended its summer schedule.

Jim Barta owns the operation, and he said Monday that, “due to the declining number of cattle in the area, we are going to go with seasonal sales at the livestock market.”

Sales recently were cut to two days a week from three.

In March 2006 the market was sold by the Emrich family and Don Balfany of Norfolk to the Barta family, of Fremont. The Bartas own other livestock markets, including Nebraska Livestock Sales operations in Alma, Blue Hill, Ericson, O’Neill and Tecumseh.