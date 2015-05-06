Report: Nebraska corn planting progress ahead of average

LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) - Rain in some parts of the state has disrupted spring planting and other work in Nebraska’s farm fields.

The U.S. Agriculture Department says in a report for the week ending Sunday that an inch or more of rain fell on many east-central and southeastern Nebraska counties, but the rest of the state remained mostly dry.

Topsoil moisture supplies were rated 64 percent adequate or surplus. Subsoil moisture was rated 61 percent adequate or surplus.

The department says 57 percent of the state’s expected corn crop was planted by Sunday, compared with 41 percent last year at this time and the 38 percent average over the past five years. Twelve percent of the expected soybean crop has been planted, compared with nearly 10 percent last spring and 9 percent on average.