Nebraska farmers have most of their corn crop planted

LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) - Farmers had trouble getting out in the field last week because of widespread rain across Nebraska, but most of the state’s corn crop has been planted.

The U.S. Department of Agriculture said Monday that 85 percent of the corn crop has been planted. That’s only slightly behind the average of 87 percent for this time of year.

The soybean crop isn’t as far along as the corn crop. Roughly 41 percent of the soybeans have been planted. That’s down from the average of 51 percent at this point.

Much of the state received an inch or more of rain last week, and lowland flooding was a problem in parts of southeast Nebraska. That slowed field work.