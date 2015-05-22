Nebraska farm, ranch tourism liability bill passes

LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) - Farmers and ranchers who open their property to tourists could be shielded from certain lawsuits under a bill passed by Nebraska lawmakers.

The Legislature gave the measure final approval on Thursday with a 46-0 vote.

Sen. Ken Schilz of Ogallala has said he introduced it to promote rural tourism and give farmers and ranchers another potential revenue source without the fear of lawsuits.

The bill is aimed at sites such as working farms and ranches, hiking trails, lakes and hunting and bird-watching areas. It also could apply to hayrack or boat rides, vineyard tours and haunted houses.

A 2012 Nebraska Tourism Commission report found that liability and insurance concerns were a major roadblock to the tourism industry’s growth in the state.