Nebraska corn planting lags 5-year average, USDA says

LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) - Authorities say last week’s rainfall across much of the state delayed Nebraska farmers’ work in their fields.

The U.S. Department of Agriculture says that as of Sunday, 92 percent of the expected Nebraska corn crop had been planted, trailing the five-year average of 96 percent by the date. And just 59 percent of the expected soybean crop had been planted, compared with the five-year average of 73 percent and the 85 percent of last year.

However, 50 percent of the expected sorghum had been planted by Sunday, compared with the average of 41 percent.

The winter wheat condition was rated 14 percent very poor, 18 percent poor, 32 percent fair, 34 percent good and 2 percent excellent.