Managing Downy Brome program set for June 24 at Panhandle Center

Downy brome is a destructive annual weed that has invaded many rangelands and pastures.

Winter annual grasses such as downy brome are often referred to as cheatgrass. Cheatgrass can be a significant invasive species on grazing lands. Because of its early spring growth, it gets a jump on native species and “cheats” them of valuable moisture, thus reducing native plant health and vigor as well as species diversity. The plant can quickly overtake a site and out-compete other plants for water and nutrients.

To help landowners and managers understand options to manage cheatgrass in rangeland and pasture, a workshop and tour sponsored by Nebraska Extension will be held on June 24 at the Panhandle Research and Extension Center at Scottsbluff.

Presentations will be held in the morning, followed by lunch. Field tours will be held in the afternoon. Registration will be $30 per person, is payable at the door and will includes lunch and a cheatgrass management handbook.

Please pre-register for a meal count by June 22. Call the Panhandle Research and Extension Center at 308-632-1230.

Registration will begin at 8:30 a.m. and presentations will begin at 9 a.m. Presentation topics include:

Grazing Management Strategies with Cheatgrass – Dr. Mitch Stephenson, UNL Range and Forage Management Specialist

Chemical Control and Efficacy, Grazing Trials, Mapping and Prioritization – Dr. Brian Mealor University of Wyoming Weed Specialist

The Good, the Bad, and the Ugly of Cheatgrass Control and Biocontrol Bacteria – Cheryl Schwarzkopf, Converse County Weed and Pest Supervisor

Lunch will be provided. Tours to view plots of herbicide on cheatgrass in rangeland in the fall of 2014 will be held in the afternoon.