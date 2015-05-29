Cattle Stockmanship and BQA Workshops Coming to Western Nebraska

Nebraska Extension and Nebraska Beef Quality Assurance are presenting two cattle handling demonstrations in June by noted animal handling expert Curt Pate.

The presentation dates and locations include:

June 22, Mitchell: 4 p.m. MST, Scotts Bluff County Fairgrounds. (BQA followed at 5:30 with Meal and Live Animal Demonstration)

June 23, Valentine: 5 p.m. CST, Valentine Livestock Auction. (Live Animal Demonstration followed by Meal and BQA)

For more than a decade, Curt Pate has strived to improve handling practices and create sustainability for the cattle industry by doing cattle-handling presentations. Low-stress handling provides a direct benefit to the producer. Improved handling alleviates unnecessary stress to the animal and allows the producer to move cattle more efficiently and effectively.

His abilities conducting both horsemanship and stockmanship demonstrations, along with his ability as an effective communicator, have made him a sought-after clinician both on the national and international scene.

All producers are invited to attend these free demonstrations. There will also be a Beef Quality Assurance (BQA) training and meals at the both locations. The BQA training will be presented by Nebraska Director of BQA, Rob Eirich.

There is a $20 fee for anyone who wants to become BQA certified or recertified, which is good for a two year time period.

For more information contact Rob Eirich, Nebraska Director of Beef Quality Assurance at 308.632.1230 or This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it. .