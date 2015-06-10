Planting of Nebraska soybean crop trailing 5-year average

LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) - Authorities say last week’s rainfall across some parts of Nebraska again delayed farmers’ work in their fields.

The U.S. Department of Agriculture says that as of Sunday, 83 percent of the expected Nebraska soybean crop had been planted, trailing the five-year average of 95 percent by the date. And 97 percent of the expected corn crop had been planted, compared with the five-year average of nearly 100 percent.

Just 59 percent of the expected sorghum crop had been planted by Sunday, compared with the average of 81 percent.

The winter wheat condition was rated 14 percent very poor, 19 percent poor, 29 percent fair, 36 percent good and 2 percent excellent.