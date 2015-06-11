USDA: Nebraska winter wheat crop to be 14 percent smaller
LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) - Nebraska’s winter wheat crop is expected to be 14 percent smaller than last year.
The U.S. Department of Agriculture predicts Nebraska farmers will produce 61.3 million bushels of winter wheat this year on 1.46 million acres.
The average yield is expected to be 42 bushels per acre. That’s down from 49 bushels a year ago.
At its most recent update, the USDA says only 38 percent of Nebraska’s winter wheat was in good or excellent condition.
