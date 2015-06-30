Nominations for FSA Committee Open June 15th

RUSHVILLE, NE - June 15, 2015

The Farm Service Agency (FSA) office of Sheridan County began it’s annual County Office Committee (COC) election process on Monday, June 15th. Producers in Sheridan County can nominate either themselves or candidate of their choice to serve on the local FSA county committee from June 15th through August 3rd. And almost anyone who participates or is cooperating in an FSA program who is of legal voting age can be nominated.

FSA county committees are a vital link between the farm community and the U.S. Department of Agriculture. Through the county committee system the local farmers and ranchers have a voice and their opinions and ideas are heard.

Operating within official regulations for federal farm programs, COC members apply their judgement, experience and knowledge when making local decisions regarding such things as: producer appeals; commodity price support loans; conservation programs like CRP; disaster programs; and employing county executive directors.

For a complete list of the eligibility requirements or for nominating forms, contact the local Sheridan County FSA office at (308) 327-2489 or go online at http://www.fsa.usda.gov/elections.