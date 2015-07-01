USDA Announces Commodity Credit Corporation Lending Rates for July 2015

WASHINGTON, July 1, 2015 - The U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Commodity Credit Corporation (CCC) today announced interest rates for July 2015. The CCC borrowing rate-based charge for July is 0.250 percent, unchanged from 0.250 percent in June.

The interest rate for crop year commodity loans less than one year disbursed during July is 1.250 percent, unchanged from 1.250 percent in June.

Interest rates for Farm Storage Facility Loans approved for July are as follows, 2.000 percent with seven-year loan terms, up from 1.875 percent in June; 2.250 percent with 10-year loan terms, up from 2.125 percent in June and; 2.375 percent with 12-year loan terms, up from 2.250 percent in June. The interest rate for 15-year Sugar Storage Facility Loans for July is 2.625 percent, up from 2.375 percent in June.

Further program information is available from USDA Farm Service Agency’s (FSA) Financial Management Division at 202-772-6041.

