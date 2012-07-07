Envirothon Training Offered July 20 near Scottsbluff

Area students and educators who are interested in gaining tips, knowledge and insight for training a competitive Envirothon team are invited to attend an Envirothon training workshop July 20 at the Wildcat Hills Nature Center south of Scottsbluff. The daylong workshop will begin at 8:30 a.m. It is free and open to all science, agriculture, environment or natural resource teachers and any interested high school students. Lunch will be provided.

Workshop instructors will provide a general overview of the Envirothon program and then conduct breakout sessions in focus areas of aquatics, soils/land use, forestry, wildlife and range.

The Envirothon is a program for 9th-12th grade students to learn more about our natural environment. Students compete in contests that test their knowledge in the areas of soils, aquatics, forestry, wildlife, range, and environmental policy. Five-member teams compete in a setting where they learn cooperation, problem solving and practical knowledge about the environment. Participation in the Envirothon has proven to be a great spring-board for students interested in careers in natural resources and environmental studies.

Several teams from western Nebraska have competed in recent years in the Regional Envirothon contest and the 2012 State Envirothon contest was held in Halsey.

For more information or to register, please contact Don Ogle at 1-877-800-1030 or This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it. by July 18. Full information can be viewed at http://nrdnet.org/education.php

The workshop is being made possible through a cooperative effort between the South Platte, North Platte and Upper Niobrara White Natural Resources Districts (NRDs) with partial grant funding from the Nebraska Association of Resources Districts (NARD) and the Canon Envirothon.