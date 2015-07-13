Experts: Cattle need extra care in coming sweltering days

LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) - The U.S. Department of Agriculture says cattle will need extra care as the weather in Nebraska becomes hotter.

The department’s Agriculture Research Cattle Service says precautions should include checking water sources and developing a plan to have an emergency water source available. Plans could include contacting neighbors with firefighting equipment to hose down cattle that are experience heat stress.

Cattle with reduced lung capacities from previous sickness and black-hided cattle are more susceptible to heat.

The department says that while sprinklers can be used, overusing them can create more humidity, which in turn could increase a lot’s heat index.