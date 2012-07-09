2012 State 4-H Horse Exposition at Fonner State Park

LINCOLN, Neb. -- Representing more than 70 counties across Nebraska, 414 youth riders will gather in Grand Island, Neb., from July 15-19 to compete in the 2012 Fonner State Park State 4-H Horse Exposition.

4-H'ers who earned blue and purple ribbons at one of Nebraska's six district 4-H horse shows are qualified to compete in their specific events. Members enrolled in the 4-H horse project who did not qualify at the district level may still enter the showmanship and halter competitions at the state level.

The exposition begins July 15 with horse check-in from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. The hippology competition check-in starts 5:30 p.m. and the oral presentation and written exam start at 6 p.m.

July 16 starts with the halter competitions and showmanship trials at 7:30 a.m. and is followed by the showmanship finals at 5 p.m. R.B. Warren and Grand Island Saddle Club Scholarship interviews start at 9 a.m. The judging phase of the hippology contest is at 1 p.m., along with the horse judging contest. The results of these contests are announced at 6:30 p.m. Check-in for the next day’s (July 17) events goes from noon until 7 p.m. The trail horse competition starts at 7 p.m. and ends the day's events.

July 17 begins with English pleasure and English equitation finals at 7:30 a.m. Western horsemanship trials begin at 8 a.m., followed by the hunter hack trials at 9 a.m. The 3-year-old western pleasure finals start at 10 a.m. Finals for western pleasure ponies and trials for western pleasure horses begin at 10:30 a.m. The 2-year-old western pleasure trials begin at 4 p.m. Finals for the hunter hack, western pleasure, 2-year-old snaffle bit western pleasure and western horsemanship competitions all start at 6:30 p.m. The scholarship winners are announced after the senior western pleasure finals. The day ends with the Mane Event pizza party in the cafeteria from 4:30-6 p.m., followed by a 4-H exhibitor party in the grandstand from 9 p.m. to 11:30 p.m. Participants may check in for July 18 events between noon and 7 p.m.

July 18 begins with the western riding competition at 7:30 a.m., immediately followed by advanced western horsemanship at 8 a.m. Also at 8 a.m. is the pole bending trials, immediately followed by the finals. The advanced western pleasure, advanced English pleasure and advanced English equitation competitions follow at 9:15, 10:30 and 11 a.m. Barrel racing trials begin at 12:30 p.m., followed immediately by the finals. Also at 12:30 p.m. is the dressage competition. The reining trials begin at 2:30 p.m., immediately followed by the finals. Those participating in July 19 events may check in between noon and 7 p.m. on July 18.

July 19 begins at 7 a.m. with the working ranch horse competition. The break-a-way calf roping, calf roping and dally roping competitions begin at 8 a.m. with the finals immediately following the preliminaries for each class.

For more information on the 2012 Fonner State Park State 4-H Horse Exposition visit http://animalscience.unl.edu/web/anisci/ANSCState4HHorseShowInformation.