Nebraska farmer picked to lead US Grains Council

LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) - A Nebraska farmer has been chosen to lead the U.S. Grains Council trade group.

Alan Tiemann says he is looking forward to continuing his work with the group to open markets for U.S. grain. Tiemann had been serving as vice chairman for the previous year.

Much of Nebraska’s corn crop is consumed nearby by either livestock or the ethanol industry but strong export demand for the grain helps boost crop prices.

Tiemann farms near Seward and has been working in agriculture for more than 35 years. He also serves on the Nebraska Corn Board.