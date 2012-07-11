Broken Bow-area feedlot penalized for discharge

BROKEN BOW, Neb. (AP) _ A central Nebraska feedlot has agreed to pay $145,000 for livestock wastewater discharges into state waters.

A news release from federal Environmental Protection Agency says the penalty against Adams Land & Cattle Co. is for 12 different violations. The EPA says the feedlot discharged cattle wastewater into an unnamed tributary of Mud Creek 13 times between April 2007 and October 2010.

Last year, Adams Land & Cattle Co. paid a civil penalty of $5,800 and another $5,800 as a supplemental environmental project to the Broken Bow chapter of Pheasants Forever for one of the violations.

The penalty announced Tuesday is for the 12 other violations.

By agreeing to the settlement, Adams has certified that it's in compliance with the federal Clean Water Act.