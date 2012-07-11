Nebraska crops suffer in last week's extreme heat

LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) _ The quality of Nebraska's corn and soybean crops is suffering because of the recent warm, dry weather.

The U.S. Department of Agriculture said Monday that crop conditions continued to decline in the state last week when temperatures were several degrees above normal.

About 47 percent of Nebraska's corn crop is in good or excellent condition. That's much lower than the average of 81 percent good or excellent that's typical at this time of year.

The soybean crop is also in bad shape. About 41 percent of Nebraska's soybeans are in good or excellent shape. Normally, about 79 percent of the soybean crop is good or excellent.

The wheat harvest is nearly complete in Nebraska, which is about three weeks ahead of schedule.