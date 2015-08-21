Most Nebraska farmers regularly use computers

LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) - A new survey shows that more Nebraska farmers are using computers and connecting to the Internet.

The U.S. Department of Agriculture says 78 percent of Nebraska farms had access to computers. The national average was 73 percent.

The survey also showed that 75 percent of Nebraska farms have Internet access. That’s up from the 2013 survey when 72 percent of the state’s farms were connected to the Internet.

Farmers rely on the Internet for information on crop prices, livestock markets, weather and other aspects of their operation.