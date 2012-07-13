Gov. Heineman Expands Roadside & Early Haying Efforts Due to Drought Conditions

(Lincoln, Neb.) Gov. Dave Heineman today has expanded early roadside haying statewide due to current drought conditions. In addition to expanding early haying in 25 counties, applications to hay all Nebraska roadsides will now be open to all citizens.



The Governor directed the Nebraska Department of Roads to advance the starting date for all roadside haying to July 16, where the previous effective date would have been August 1. Under current rules, the abutting landowner has the first opportunity of harvesting hay along state highways; however with the current high need for hay, advancing the start date for all Nebraskans to harvest roadside hay will provide important relief to producers.



Further information on haying permits is available through the Nebraska Department of Roads at www.roads.ne.gov/hay.



Last week, Gov. Heineman authorized an emergency declaration for statewide drought that allows state personnel and resources to assist with emergency situations and prevention, and allows maximum flexibility to the state to deploy Nebraska National Guard and Nebraska Emergency Management Agency assets and resources as needed.



The Governor and the Nebraska Emergency Management Agency will continue to monitor the situation throughout the state, as the drought continues.