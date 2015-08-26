Report: 77 percent of Nebraska corn rated good or excellent

LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) - A weekly federal report says 77 percent of Nebraska’s corn crop has been rated good or excellent.

The U.S. Department of Agriculture report says that as of Sunday, the state’s soybean crop was rated at 74 percent good or excellent, and 73 percent of the sorghum crop was rated good or excellent.

The report also said that 97 percent of the state’s oat crop has been harvested, slightly behind the average of 99 percent by the date.