Stink bug numbers high in Nebraska corn, soybeans

LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) _ Nebraska farmers are being warned about the relatively high numbers of stink bugs in fields of corn and soybeans.

University of Nebraska-Lincoln entomologist Bob Wright says the plants are sensitive to stink bug injury during their reproductive stages, so farmers should be watching for the bugs.

Stink bugs feed on plants and other insects by piercing and injecting the plant or insect with digestive enzymes, then removing fluids from the plant or insect.

More information about scouting for stink bugs, including treatment information, is available online at cropwatch.unl.edu.

