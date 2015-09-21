Officials: Livestock disease spreading in western Nebraska

SCOTTSBLUFF, Neb. (AP) - Livestock on four more western Nebraska farms have been quarantined because of the spread of a disease that can hamper an animal’s ability to eat and drink.

The state Department of Agriculture said Thursday that vesicular stomatitis has been found on four farms in Scotts Bluff County and one in Sioux County.

But state veterinarian Dennis Hughes says tests are being conducted on five more suspected cases.

The virus that causes vesicular stomatitis is spread by insects and from animal to animal through open sores and saliva. The virus causes painful oral blisters and sores and can affect cattle, horses, pigs, sheep, goats and other animals.

Hughes says the disease will continue to be a threat until cold weather kills the insects that spread it.